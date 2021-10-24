Love never dies; ties to the past are important

— With Open Arms

Dear Annie: I, too, lost my wife, and I can tell you she will always be part of my life. I completely disagree that he should bury the past.

Losing a spouse is like losing part of yourself. I believe that it is possible to find new love, but that new love is an addition, not a replacement.

I think Second Wife needs to understand that her husband can love and be devoted to her but that his lost wife will always be part of who he is.

— Still Grieving

Dear Annie: In regards to your response to Second Wife, I have a different take on the situation.

I had been widowed for five years when I remarried and moved into my second husband’s home. He had a wall of family pictures (kids, parents and grandparents), and there was one picture of his ex-wife and their children.

Before we were married, he told me who was in each picture. When he came to that picture, he said, “It’s not there because I still love her, but because it is part of my and my children’s lives.”