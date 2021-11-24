Loving your Thanksgiving leftovers

Many people think that the best part of Thanksgiving is not the big turkey dinner but the leftovers!

After enjoying your Thanksgiving dinner, there are usually plenty of leftovers to save for another day or to share with friends and family! Here are some simple steps to keeping them tasty and safe.

Plan ahead: Clear out as much food as possible in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Have an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator so that you can accurately monitor the temperature and confirm that it is consistently maintained at 40 degrees F or below. It is also smart to lower the refrigerator temperature to between 34 degrees F and 36 degrees F on Thanksgiving morning. This will help to compensate for frequent opening and closing.

Cook safely: The first step in having safe leftovers is cooking the food safely. Use a food thermometer to make sure food is cooked to a safe, minimum internal temperature. A whole turkey is safe cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F throughout the bird.

Keep food out of the “danger zone”: Bacteria grow rapidly between the temperatures of 40 and 140 degrees F. After food is safely cooked, hot food must be kept hot at 140 degrees F or warmer or 40 degrees F or cooler to prevent bacterial growth.