Loving your Thanksgiving leftovers

Many people think that the best part of Thanksgiving is not the big turkey dinner but the leftovers!
After enjoying your Thanksgiving dinner, there are usually plenty of leftovers to save for another day or to share with friends and family! Here are some simple steps to keeping them tasty and safe.
Plan ahead: Clear out as much food as possible in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Have an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator so that you can accurately monitor the temperature and confirm that it is consistently maintained at 40 degrees F or below. It is also smart to lower the refrigerator temperature to between 34 degrees F and 36 degrees F on Thanksgiving morning. This will help to compensate for frequent opening and closing.
Cook safely: The first step in having safe leftovers is cooking the food safely. Use a food thermometer to make sure food is cooked to a safe, minimum internal temperature. A whole turkey is safe cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F throughout the bird.
Keep food out of the “danger zone”: Bacteria grow rapidly between the temperatures of 40 and 140 degrees F. After food is safely cooked, hot food must be kept hot at 140 degrees F or warmer or 40 degrees F or cooler to prevent bacterial growth.
Within two hours of cooking food or after it is removed from an appliance keeping it warm, leftovers must be refrigerated. Throw away all perishable foods that have been left in room temperature for more than two hours.
Cool food rapidly: To prevent bacterial growth, it’s important to cool food rapidly so it reaches as fast as possible the safe refrigerator-storage temperature of 40 degrees F or below. To do this, divide large amounts of food into shallow containers. Cut large items of food into smaller portions to cool. Cut turkey into smaller pieces and refrigerate.
Hot food can be placed directly in the refrigerator or be rapidly chilled in an ice or cold water bath before refrigerating.
Don’t overload the refrigerator. Refrigerators are most efficient when there is space for cold air to circulate throughout. Over packing can affect quality and safety of cold foods.
Store leftovers safely: Use refrigerated turkey, stuffing, etc., within three to four days. Gravy should be kept for just one to two days. If you are freezing your leftovers, use them within two to six months for best quality.
Turkey Mashed Potato Soup
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth
- 3 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey
- Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
Scrub the onion and carrots with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Chop the onion and peel and slice the carrots.
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, sauté the chopped onion and sliced carrots in olive oil over medium heat until the onion is translucent and the carrots are tender crisp, about 5 minutes.
Add chicken broth, mashed potatoes and thyme. Continue cooking and stir until broth is smooth. Add turkey; continue cooking on medium heat until mixture starts to simmer.
Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally — for about 10 minutes — until mixture is heated through and the temperature reaches 165 degrees F when measured with a food thermometer.
Season with salt and black pepper if desired.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 250 calories,10g fat, 610mg sodium, 21g carbohydrates, 1g fiber, 19g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu