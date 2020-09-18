Make a cake from (almost) scratch, more great reader tips

— Ann P.

CHANGING COINS. We don’t like to get shortchanged, so here’s what we do when our coins start to pile up. We take them down to the post office and plug them into the stamp vending machine. We get our full value in stamps, and the process is fun and educational for kids, too.

— George, Frank and Tom

FLOWER VASES. Instead of throwing away those empty vases and baskets that your flowers came in or letting them turn into more clutter, ask your florist if they take the containers and baskets back. Mine not only takes them but also gives me fresh flowers in exchange. It’s a nice way to recycle and get something in return.

— Ruth P.

HEART-SHAPED CAKE. Baking a heart-shaped cake is easy! Just bake your cake in one square cake pan and one round cake pan. After they cool, cut the round cake in half. Turn the square one to form a diamond, and then place one-half of the round cake along each of the top two sides. Just make sure the sizes of the two pans match — for example, an 8-inch square pan with an 8-inch-diameter round pan.

— Kate