Make a choice and commit to it

Dear Annie: I’m so confused, and I don’t know what to do. I have been married for four months, and I truly love my husband and believe that he loves me.

My problem is that he cheated on me about two years ago with multiple women, and not only that, he proposed to one of them. It’s a long story. But since then, he’s been the perfect guy — the person I met six years ago.

I can’t seem to get past all the things he did to me before we were married. I cry daily even though it’s been two years since it happened. He does everything for me, but I’m very unappreciative.

Should I just call it quits and move on? This is the only way I believe I’ll get over this. What do you think?

— Need Answers

Dear Need Answers: The best way to stop agonizing over this is to make a decision and stick with it, no matter what. You could choose to stay with him if you truly believe that he has changed. If so, you must forgive him and put the past in the past — for good.

The worst type of suffering we inflict on ourselves is living with resentment and anger. By setting him free, you will set yourself free, too.