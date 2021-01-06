Make fruit and veggie wash — cheap and easy!

— Diann B.

Dear Diann: If you paid back the $100 plus $10 “interest” within 30 days, your APR equivalent was 120%. However, if you allowed that $100 to be added to a revolving overdraft protection account and paid it in monthly payments at 18% or more on top of the 120%, then the equivalent rate climbed astronomically.

This was an expensive lesson and one I’m sure you will not need to learn again!

Dear Mary: Several years ago, I began following your advice to use cash, not credit or debit cards for day-to-day purchases. On paydays, I stop at the bank and withdraw enough cash to last until the next payday. I then challenge myself to have some of that money left over in my wallet. The leftover goes into a bank at home.

I just want to thank you, because this has really worked well for me. I am way ahead of the game. I still don’t use debit cards for purchases — only cash. I feel like I have won, and it’s all because of a lesson learned from you several years ago. Keep up the good work. We’re still listening!

— Carol