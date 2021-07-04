Make the high cost of ground beef much easier to swallow

Take meatloaf, for example. I wouldn’t be surprised if just the word “meatloaf” makes you respond with a resounding, “Yuck!” That’s because a brick of ground beef stuck in the oven with a little salt and pepper is going to turn out dry as shoe leather, and about as tasty.

But take that same amount of ground beef and mix it with a few well-chosen ingredients, and then bake it up or put it on the grill. You are going to be amazed. Even your children are going to say it’s great and ask you to do that again. And again.

Just don’t be so anxious to tell your secrets. There’s something about adding stuff to ground beef that grosses people out.

Rice. When browning ground beef for anything like tacos, chili or sloppy Joes, add one cup of cooked rice for every pound of meat, just after draining the grease. Your family will never know. The rice (brown or white) takes the seasoning very well so that it looks like it is all ground beef.

Potato. Add grated potato or dry potato flakes to hamburger meat for any Mexican dish like tacos or chili.