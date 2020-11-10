Make the move from overspending to spending less

Even the mention of words like ‘‘frugality’’ and ‘‘thrift’’ send some people over the edge because for them, those words conjure up thoughts of poverty and deprivation.

They assume that cutting costs is tantamount to diving into dumpsters to find one’s next meal. No wonder so many people prefer a life of debilitating debt to one of frugality.

Let me set the record straight. Please.

There is nothing undignified about spending less than you earn. That’s called living below your means, and it’s a fabulous way to live! When you spend less than you earn, you have some to save, and some to give away. When you spend less than you earn, you are not dependent on credit to get by. It’s a very good thing.

You may be wondering how you can move from overspending to spending less without giving up your quality of life. It starts with prioritizing everything according to how important it is in your life. Then, you only spend on things at the top of the list, ruthlessly cutting your spending on the things further down.