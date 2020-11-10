Make the move from overspending to spending less

Even the mention of words like ‘‘frugality’’ and ‘‘thrift’’ send some people over the edge because for them, those words conjure up thoughts of poverty and deprivation.
They assume that cutting costs is tantamount to diving into dumpsters to find one’s next meal. No wonder so many people prefer a life of debilitating debt to one of frugality.
Let me set the record straight. Please.
There is nothing undignified about spending less than you earn. That’s called living below your means, and it’s a fabulous way to live! When you spend less than you earn, you have some to save, and some to give away. When you spend less than you earn, you are not dependent on credit to get by. It’s a very good thing.
You may be wondering how you can move from overspending to spending less without giving up your quality of life. It starts with prioritizing everything according to how important it is in your life. Then, you only spend on things at the top of the list, ruthlessly cutting your spending on the things further down.
The way to get started prioritizing things in your life is to come up with a system, like a scale of 1 to 10, and then apply this to every way you spend money. Do not hand out 10s willy-nilly. Reserve that designation for only those things you truly love, that bring incredible joy and fulfillment to your life.
As you prioritize, examine everything. Do you eat out often? Go to the movies? Travel? Do you spend on home-improvement projects, kitchen gadgets and visits to the gym? Are cable television and electronic devices a main source of joy? Are you most fulfilled when you are donating your skills and time to a charity in your community? Is fancy jewelry your thing, or are you more into driving a fancy car? Perhaps it’s shoes or gifts for those you love.
Our lists are not likely to be the same. For example, eating out at mediocre chain restaurants is not a priority for me. To me, the food is overpriced and of inferior quality. Having my own car is not high on my list either. And I’m not crazy about English bone china or maintaining a koi pond, but I know people for whom those are both a 10.
But having a beautifully maintained yard with flower gardens, traveling to beautiful places and spending time with good friends are all at the top of my list. I will cut mercilessly in other areas to have money for the things that I really love.
Personal finance is not about saying no to spending on the things you love. Living below your means is not about adopting a life of poverty. It’s about conscious decisions, not guilt. It’s planning and thinking and deciding what’s really important to you.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: Five years ago, we replaced our entryway steps, and now the concrete has developed greenish-brown stains from dead leaves, wet leaves, etc.
How can we remove these stains?
— Dan
Dear Dan: The leaf stains are caused by tannins, the same type of compounds that are found in grapes and make wine taste dry. Tannin stains on outdoor concrete may not be permanent, but they can be difficult to remove.
Fresh stains often go away on their own provided they are exposed to the powerful bleaching action of the sun. They are easier to remove than older stains.
Powdered detergents with bleaching agents that remove organic stains like food, blood and plant material can effectively clean old, stubborn stains from concrete surfaces, according to The Concrete Network.
Below are the steps to follow. Make sure you have placed a tarp over nearby plants to protect them from cleaning products. Always test a small, inconspicuous area of the concrete before you apply the cleaner to the stain.
Wash leaf debris from the concrete with a power washer. Apply Cascade powdered dishwasher detergent to the stain while the concrete is still damp. Let the detergent set for a few minutes.
Scrub the stain with a stiff nonmetal brush. Rinse all the soap off the concrete with the power washer. Add more detergent, and repeat the cleaning and rinsing process if the stain is still there.
For extremely tough stains that cannot be completely removed following the steps above, continue to the next level: Mix 1 cup liquid chlorine bleach with 2 gallons of water in a bucket. Apply the mixture to the concrete, and let it sit without drying for five minutes.
Scrub the stain vigorously with the brush, and rinse off the bleach mixture with a power washer. To avoid conspicuous bleached areas, clean the entire concrete surface instead of spot-cleaning the stain. Caution: Never mix chlorine bleach with any other product other than water.
Still visible? Clean older, super-stubborn stains with a stain remover formulated to treat organic stains. Apply the cleaner to the damp stain, and let it sit for 24 to 48 hours, according to label directions. Rinse off the stain remover with a power washer.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
