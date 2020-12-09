Make your house smell like the holidays

Whether it’s gingerbread, cinnamon or, yes, even the smell of gift wrap, the scents of Christmas are a vital — but often overlooked — part of what makes the season merry and bright. The aromas of pine and peppermint instantly signal that the holiday season has arrived. The scents of Christmas send us back through the years — straight to our childhoods.

I’ve decided that this year, I’m going to follow the lead of The Wilbur Lititz’s management team. I am going to pipe in the scents of Christmas with great intention.

Fresh greenery. Artificial garlands, trees and wreaths are, visually, dead ringers for the real things. They bring so much beauty to our homes, but they do lack the beautiful scent. Nothing beats the smell of fresh-cut pine.

To achieve an authentic pine aroma, use fresh greenery wherever you can. If you don’t have this available from your own yard or a generous neighbor’s, fresh Christmas tree lots are anxious to sell the boughs they cut from the tree trunks, which come off as they prepare the lot.

Typically, those scraps of pine are cheap and just perfect for making wreaths, covering mantels and filling the place with the scent of freshly cut pine.