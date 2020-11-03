Make your own laundry softener

Cost. Commercial laundry softeners aren’t cheap. Depending on the brand and your measuring methods, both liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets can cost as much as 25 cents per dryer load. If you do as much laundry as I do, that adds up quickly.

But why pay for the stuff, if you have an option נthree options, to be exact נto not spend your money that way? You can make your own fabric softeners for less than a penny a load and, as a bonus, know exactly what’s in it.

These options are highly effective, cheap and easy to make.

Option 1. The easiest homemade fabric softener is plain white vinegar. Add 1/2 to 1 cup (depending on load size) of white vinegar to the last rinse in the washer. Vinegar is cheap, nontoxic, effective and antimicrobial. It naturally softens because vinegar helps to remove every last bit of detergent from your clothes. Vinegar aids in static reduction during drying. If your washer has a liquid softener dispenser, you can fill it with white vinegar and you’ll be good to go.