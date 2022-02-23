Make your own mixes and save a bundle

They’re convenient and tasty, but have you ever considered the high cost of your favorite prepared mixes and spices?

In less time than it takes you to run to the market to pick up a box of Rice-A-Rani or Shake’N Bake, you could make them yourself — and save a bundle in the process.

With each of these “copycat” recipes, I’ve indicated the price of the real thing (with all of its mystery and often unpronounceable ingredients) in my grocery store. It’s difficult to say for sure what these recipes will cost by comparison because there are so many variables, but I can assure you it’s pennies, not dollars!

Like Lipton Onion Soup Mix

3/4 cup dry minced onion

1/3 cup beef bouillon powder

4 teaspoons onion powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed celery seed

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Combine all ingredients. Store in tight-fitting container. About 5 tablespoons of mix equals one 1.25-ounce package Lipton Onion Soup Mix.