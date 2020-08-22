Make your own natural nontoxic ant spray

If you’ve ever had to deal with an invasion of ants, you may know the meaning of exasperation. While the kids think ants are so cute because of the way they march in formation, stop to help one another and work hard to prepare for their life challenges ahead, it’s better to study these amazing creatures than to wake up and find a million or so feasting on that last piece of pie someone left out on the counter the night before. While commercial ant sprays work well, most brands are expensive, if not toxic.

Of course, there are dozens of homemade remedies for dealing with ants, from poisoning them with boric acid, to Borax, to ammonia, but even those ingredients can create toxic situations for crawling babies, pets and that salad you’re about to make on the counter where you just dealt with the ant attack.

All-natural option. Today, I want to tell you about an effective recipe for a DIY all-natural ant spray made from ingredients that are toxic to ants but perfectly safe for pets and people. (Note: If you have cats, please do your own research.)

This recipe is quick, highly effective and so handy. Just grab and go whenever you see a problem. You are going to love it.