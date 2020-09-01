Make your own whipped butter; more reader tips

Dear Mary: I love the soft texture of whipped butter, but the stuff in the tubs costs a fortune when compared pound for pound with stick butter. My favorite is the butter that is whipped with olive oil.
Do you have any suggestions on how I can make my own whipped butter? I have no idea what type of proportions I would need, or if a third ingredient is necessary so it will spread easily.
— Sara
Dear Sara: You’ll need two sticks of real butter (that’s 1 cup, and please do not substitute with margarine), 1 cup of canola or olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt and an electric mixer.
Allow the butter to come to room temperature in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix it with the electric mixer on low speed for about 30 seconds or until it becomes creamy. Keeping the mixer running, add the oil in a small, steady stream. Add the salt.
Keep mixing until it looks very light and fluffy. Store the whipped butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Even enjoy its spreadability straight from the refrigerator.
By the way, the nutritional value of canola oil and olive oil are almost identical. However, you may find it more cost effective to use canola oil.
Dear Mary: How long will a turkey keep in the freezer? I still have an uncooked turkey in the freezer from Thanksgiving 2007.
Should I toss it, or can I do something with it?
— Lina
Dear Lina: I just did a double take! I thought I read 2017, but now I see you’ve had this bird in your freezer for 13 years. You may have a collector’s item on your hands — petrified turkey!
No, seriously, you need to dispose of it. My best sources assure us that a turkey frozen solid in its original packaging is good for up to one year. After that, it degrades into a tasteless, poorly textured, very old, terrible piece of poultry that should be tossed.
Reader tips
DIY BANANA TREE. A banana tree is a great invention that prevents bananas from bruising so they will last longer. I saw one in a nice store recently with a big price tag of $19.99. But I didn’t buy it.
Instead, I headed for the hardware department to find a big cup hook with a screw end. Total cost: 98 cents. I screwed it into the underside of an upper cabinet. My bananas now hang properly — up and out of the way, without taking up any counter space. All for 5% of the cost of the fancy banana stand.
— Randall
BETTER BROWN SUGAR. I haven’t purchased brown sugar for a long time, even though I use it frequently. That’s because I make it myself. I measure out white granulated sugar in the amount of brown sugar I need at the time. Then I stir in enough molasses to make either light or dark brown sugar — color is the key. That’s it! (If you look at the ingredients of store-bought brown sugar, you’ll see just two: sugar and molasses.)
My homemade brown sugar never gets hard or dried out because I make only the amount I need for when I need it. It comes out perfectly, every time.
— Sally
TRANSPORT A CAKE. I couldn’t afford one of those pricey cake savers for transporting cakes, so I went to the dollar store and bought the biggest plastic bowl I could find with a lid. I set the cake on the lid with a little frosting under to hold it in place and then frosted it. Now I have an airtight cover by using the bowl over it.
— Mike
FILLING UP ON VEGGIES. My mother always said that veggies taste better when you’re hungry. So, at mealtime, I serve my children their veggies first and wait as long as possible to serve the main course. For some reason, the veggies are gone before the main course. Go figure!
— Diane
CURB HUNGER FIRST. I am a grocery store checker, and trust me when I say never do your shopping when you are hungry! I can easily pick the hungry shoppers from the rest. Not only do they buy more stuff when they arrive hungry; their carts are full of junk food. If you can’t eat before you get to the store, grab a roll or cookie from the bakery before you start your shopping.
— Candi
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!