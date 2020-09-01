Make your own whipped butter; more reader tips

Should I toss it, or can I do something with it?

— Lina

Dear Lina: I just did a double take! I thought I read 2017, but now I see you’ve had this bird in your freezer for 13 years. You may have a collector’s item on your hands — petrified turkey!

No, seriously, you need to dispose of it. My best sources assure us that a turkey frozen solid in its original packaging is good for up to one year. After that, it degrades into a tasteless, poorly textured, very old, terrible piece of poultry that should be tossed.

Reader tips

DIY BANANA TREE. A banana tree is a great invention that prevents bananas from bruising so they will last longer. I saw one in a nice store recently with a big price tag of $19.99. But I didn’t buy it.

Instead, I headed for the hardware department to find a big cup hook with a screw end. Total cost: 98 cents. I screwed it into the underside of an upper cabinet. My bananas now hang properly — up and out of the way, without taking up any counter space. All for 5% of the cost of the fancy banana stand.

— Randall