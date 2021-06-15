Making a vacation with at-home adventures

Children’s museums. There are over 250 children’s museums in the United States, and most of them offer free admission on a certain day of each week or month. The Association of Youth Museums will give you information on a museum in your area. Make plans to visit, even if you’re not a kid.

Field trips. Every city has some kind of post office, firehouse, police station, factory or manufacturing business that offers tours. If you call ahead, most of these community facilities will be thrilled to take your family for a tour. Many of these kinds of tours will send you home with samples or other souvenirs. Check the Factory Tours USA website to see what’s available in your area.

Libraries. Some of kids’ best summer memories are of long, lazy days with a stack of books. Librarians can guide kids anywhere in the universe through books. Libraries are a gold mine of children’s activities, and they frequently offer reading programs, story hours and movies.