Dear Annie: How do you make friends when you are older?
I am 60 years old, and I’ve never been a “joiner” or good at making friends. I do have a couple of friends who I see once in a while, but I haven’t had a best friend since high school (and she wasn’t that good a friend, it turned out).
The vast majority of my social activities involve my husband’s family. If I do step out of my comfort zone to become involved in something, it may give me something to do for an hour or two, but it never results in a friendship.
It seems at my age that everyone has longstanding friendships, and they are all so busy (with their friends!) and don’t need another friend. And I don’t know how to make that first move. I feel so awkward and socially inept.
My husband travels frequently for work, so I am home alone, days on end, without a single text or call from anyone. One of my kids might text, but they have their own lives. It seems like everyone has tons of friends, and I would be happy with just one.
How do I get out of this lonely pit that I’m in and develop a social circle? Or even make just one good friend?
— Lonely Later in Life
Dear Lonely Later in Life: I commend you for writing this letter. Friendship is one of the most important things in life, and you are taking steps to gain good friends.
Making friends is a cinch by the inch and hard by the yard. You won’t develop a large circle of friends right away, but finding one person to connect with is very possible. You have to be willing to get a little uncomfortable.
Think about hobbies or activities you really enjoy or have always wanted to try, and join social events groups. If you connect with someone at a social activity, don’t be afraid to ask him or her to join you for coffee or a walk.
Also, broaden your horizon. Just because someone is a lot older or younger or of a different gender doesn’t mean you won’t connect as friends. You might find a new friend in precisely that.
If you are still really struggling, you might seek the help of a licensed therapist. Sometimes, loneliness can be a sign of depression. Once that is treated, you will be happier, and you can watch your life open up as you naturally have an easier time making friends.
Dear Annie: When I read the sweet story about handkerchiefs early this morning while having my coffee, it brought back wonderful memories of my dad, who always carried a white cotton handkerchief in his back pocket.
There were three kids, and sometimes for Father’s Day, his birthday or Christmas, we would give him a package of 100% white cotton handkerchiefs. Sometimes they had an embroidered straight edge, and sometimes they had a fancy “A” for his first name (Alfred) or an “S” for his last name.
After my dad died, I took his supply of white cotton handkerchiefs from the small top left dresser drawer. I gave some of them to my two brothers, and I even kept some for myself. Whenever I attend a funeral, I always tuck one of these sweet mementos in my purse.
If you are a father of a young son or have grandsons, please begin this sweet tradition of using a white handkerchief for the above occasions as well as giving a clean one to a lady to wipe away her tears. I hope you will pass on this suggestion.
— Sweet Tradition
Dear Sweet Tradition: My grandfather always carried a handkerchief. What a wonderful letter, and a beautiful way to carry on the tradition. Thank you.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.