‘Mama’ worried about her son, but he gets to make his own choices

Dear Annie: I have a 45-year-old son who is my whole life. But he has always been in and out of the drug scene. He has two sons of his own, neither of which will speak to him, me or anyone else in our family. This, even though he has always worked and paid his child support. He does have a temper that is out of this world.

Almost 10 years ago, he started going to church and was even baptized and saved. Now, he’s done a 180-degree turn — yet again. He does not work, and he is currently living with his father and me. I try to talk with him, but I can’t seem to carry on a conversation with him without him getting mad. Yet, he doesn’t appear to be on drugs or drinking.

We really don’t know what to do at this point. We’ve always still invited him to church with us whenever we go, but he never wants to go with us. Any suggestions for me?

— Worried About My Son