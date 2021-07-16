Marriage takes 2 partners who want to make it work

Dear Annie: I have been married to my wife for just over two years. We each have a child from a previous marriage, and we have a child together. A few months ago, she started accusing me of distancing myself from her. I was confused by this, as I truly hadn’t intended to. I thought everything had been going OK.

Well, it turns out that she was the one trying to distance herself. She told me last month that she wants to take some time apart to figure out if she still wants to be with me.

I’ve tried talking to her about it to find out why she wants space. She’s given me a variety of different reasons. I’ve heard her out, acknowledged her concerns and offered solutions — but they’re never enough. She just comes up with more excuses. She has also mentioned that men flirt with her at work and she enjoys the attention.

She says she’s still making up her mind about our marriage, but I feel like I can read the writing on the wall and know where this is headed. I’m absolutely heartbroken. Any advice you could offer would be absolutely welcome.

— So Very Lost