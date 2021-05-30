Mary offers a couple’s guide to common money myths

The wedding was beautiful and fulfilled your fondest dreams. But it’s over, and now it’s time to settle in and enjoy your new life together. Lucky for you, I’m here to warn you about some common money myths that newlyweds have been known to bring with them into their marriages.

Myth: Double The income, half the expenses. This is what I call newlywed fuzzy math: Merging your lives and incomes into one household is the equivalent of getting a raise. Don’t believe that, not for a second.

Counter: Start out living on only one income, and save the rest. This will require going against everything the culture insists you deserve, but it will allow you to move seamlessly into parenthood. When that day comes, you’ll have an impressive savings account and options. And a gallery of envious friends.

Myth: There’s stuff we can’t live without. No, there isn’t. But it will be easy to convince yourselves that you absolutely must have matching furniture, new cars, and all kinds of gadgets and services to make your lives easier and keep up with your friends.

Counter: Make a pact that you will never go into debt for “stuff.” Period.