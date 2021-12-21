Mary’s secrets of successful budgeting

One of the best things you can do to stay on track with money, even if you are not where you want to be and don’t know how to get started, is to create a plan for how you will spend your money before you spend it. That’s all a budget is: a rehearsal where you “pre-spend” your paycheck on paper before you part with even $1 of it. A budget where you create your own categories, “pre-spend” every dollar in every paycheck by assigning it a job to do and then follow carefully where the money goes is a budget that will push you to develop new habits and routines. In no time, those changes will become your new normal.