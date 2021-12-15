Maybe it’s time to rethink your drink

Getting enough water every day is important for your health.

Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones.

Water also helps your body keep a normal temperature, lubricate, and cushion joints, protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and gets rid of wastes.

Your body needs more water when you are in hot climates, more physically active, running a fever or having diarrhea or vomiting.

Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and beverages you drink. You can get some fluids through the foods that you eat — especially foods with high water content, such as many fruits and vegetables.

Here are a few tips to help you drink more water:

• Carry a water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.

• Freeze some freezer safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water all day long.

• Choose water over sugary drinks.