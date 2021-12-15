Maybe it’s time to rethink your drink

Getting enough water every day is important for your health.
Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones.
Water also helps your body keep a normal temperature, lubricate, and cushion joints, protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and gets rid of wastes.
Your body needs more water when you are in hot climates, more physically active, running a fever or having diarrhea or vomiting.
Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and beverages you drink. You can get some fluids through the foods that you eat — especially foods with high water content, such as many fruits and vegetables.
Here are a few tips to help you drink more water:
• Carry a water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.
• Freeze some freezer safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water all day long.
• Choose water over sugary drinks.
• Opt for water when eating out. You’ll save money and reduce calories.
• Serve water during meals.
• Add a wedge of lime or lemon to your water. This can help improve the taste and help you drink more water than you usually do.
Water just won’t do? There are many other beverage options besides water, and many of these can be part of a healthy diet. Beverages vary in their nutrient and calorie content.
• Low or no calorie beverages: Plain coffee or teas, sparkling water, seltzers and flavored waters are low calorie choices that can be part of a healthy diet.
• Drinks with calories and important nutrients: Low fat or fat-free milk, fortified milk alternatives such as unflavored soy or almond milks, or 100% fruit or vegetable juice contain important nutrients such as calcium, potassium, or vitamin D. These drinks should be enjoyed within recommended calorie limits.
• Sugary drinks: Regular sodas, fruit drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened waters, and sweetened coffee and tea beverages, contain calories but little nutritional value.
• Alcoholic drinks: If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation.
• Caffeinated drinks: Moderate caffeine consumption (up to 400mg per day) can be a part of a healthy diet. That’s up to about 3-5 cups of plain coffee.
Orange Slushie
- 1 (12 ounce) can frozen orange juice
- 2 cups low-fat milk
- 8 ice cubes
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Place all ingredients in a blender and process on high until smooth. Serve right away.
Makes 8 serving.
Nutrition information per serving (1/8 of recipe): Calories 90, total fat 0.5g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 30mg, total carbohydrates 19g, fiber 0g, total sugars 19g, protein 3g, vitamin A 6%, vitamin C 100%, calcium 8%, iron 0%
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu