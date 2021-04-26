Maybe ‘rock bottom’ isn’t the best answer

Dear Follow the Data: Thank you for offering your perspective from the inside of addiction medicine. The goal is to help the young man take his life back through sobriety. If your suggestions work for him, wonderful. I know they do work for some people, which is why I am printing your letter.

However, your disparagement of AA’s approach and rate of success is not something I can agree with. There is a saying at AA meetings, which is that the program works “if you work it.” That is the key to the sobriety of millions of alcoholics who have been helped by AA. They succeeded because they worked the program. Just ask the reader below, “Anonymous in California.”

Dear Annie: I was very touched by the letter from your reader, “Out of Options.” I am a sober alcoholic and have been sober since Nov. 24, 2008, which is a little over 12 years now, in Alcoholics Anonymous. I was 23 when I stopped drinking.

You are right. We DO recover, but it takes time and commitment.

I hurt my mother and oldest daughter very deeply when I was drinking and running amuck. It took my mother almost walking out on me for me to get clean and sober.