Meet your own personal loan shark

Let’s say you need to borrow $600. A typical shady finance company would charge a whopping 21% annual interest. They’d “let” you pay it back with monthly payments for a total of $726. And if you made this deal with a back-alley loan shark? The terms would be much worse with the added feature that if you’re ever a second late with a payment, you could find yourself looking for a couple of knee replacements.

There is a way you can make this a lot easier on yourself. Lend yourself the $600 out of your special savings account, charge yourself 18% interest on your loan ($108) and divide the $708 you will owe yourself into 12 equal payments of $59. Your loan will be paid off in one year. Suddenly, the greedy finance company is YOU.

If you keep up your weekly deposits of $20 while you pay back your loan, you’ll have something like $2,150 in the bank at the end of the second year (the $400 balance in the account, the $708 you paid back, plus the $1,040 you deposited in year two).

After you’ve paid back the first loan, perhaps you’ll want to borrow $1,000. The greedy finance company would charge about $255 to do that. If you charge yourself $180 and make monthly payments of $50 for two years (or $100 a month for one year), you’ll wind up with well over $3,000 in your account.