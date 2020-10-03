Mental Health Awareness Week: Know the signs

I hope you understand the COVID test result is only good for the moment it is taken. One could be positive five minutes later from the cabbie in the cab they rode in, from anyone at the airport, on the plane, etc. The virus incubates for up to two weeks, so the person can be negative and still have the virus in the body that could then become infectious during Christmas.

Whether the boyfriend would then be sick or asymptomatic, he could, either way, give the virus to anyone around him. Options are a 14-day quarantine before traveling; wearing a mask except for eating while at the girlfriend’s relatives; staying elsewhere in quarantine and having limited (mask-wearing) contact with girlfriend’s family.

The appropriate choice depends on the vulnerability of other family members, and what risks they are willing to take to have an outsider in their home.

— From a Careful State

Careful State: Yes, that is a big disclaimer that I should have included in that response: A negative COVID-19 test is not carte blanche to socialize. You raise important considerations that t all families should take into account.

