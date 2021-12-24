Merry Christmas, readers!

Dear Readers: Below is one of my favorite poems for Christmas. Please enjoy, and wishing all of you and your families a joyous, peaceful and bright holiday season.
‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds;
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And Mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow,
Gave a lustre of midday to objects below,
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer,
With a little old driver so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment he must be St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall!
Now dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!”
As leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;
So up to the housetop the coursers they flew
With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my head, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes — how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
Celebrating gratitude this holiday season
Dear readers: On Thanksgiving Day, I asked you to submit responses about what you’re grateful for this year. In the spirit of the season — love, gratitude, family and cheer — I want to share some of your lovely responses.
Dear Annie: I’m incredibly grateful to have built a happy home for myself. I grew up in a household with parents who were constantly fighting and bringing me in the middle of their issues. It also didn’t help that we always had money issues and my parents would make me worry that we wouldn’t have a house one day because it would be taken from us.
Coming home was a traumatic experience. I would find any excuse to stay at a friend’s house or to participate in after-school activities so I wouldn’t have to face my home life. But my parents were strict, so I spent lots of time at home feeling depressed and wanting to escape.
I never pictured being with anybody because of this relationship example. But I met my current boyfriend when I was 15, and we’ve been together ever since. We have now lived together for two years. Our relationship is so healthy, and our home is perfect. Every day I come home to a quiet home and a loving partner.
I feel so grateful to, first, have a roof over my head at all, and second, to have been able to create my own positive environment. Life is so good!!
— Love Starts at Home
Dear Annie: I am thankful for my loving, supportive and wise husband of 49 years. I am thankful for my teaching career, from which I continue to learn, my kind and compassionate friends and neighbors, and this lovely God-created world and the life I am living in it.
— Thanks and Gratitude in Arizona
Dear Annie: I am thankful for restoration this year! Last year, my husband of 20 years and I were separated, and I really didn’t think there would be any reconciliation. After being apart for 15 months, we decided that our love was too precious and invaluable to throw away. I’m grateful for our journey and thank God for blessing me with my true soul mate.
— True Love Deserves a Second Chance
Dear Annie: My daughter passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2021, from complications of diabetes. She was 52. Her second grandchild was born on May 30 while she was in the hospital.
I am thankful that I was able to be with my granddaughter, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son on this first holiday without my wonderful daughter. My son and a couple of friends joined us. I am 82 and blessed to have been able to do this.
— Blessed With a Loving Family
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.