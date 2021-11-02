Missing my high school sweetheart — 50 years later

Dear Annie: Nearly 50 years ago, while a high school student, I met an upperclassman who completely swept me off my feet.

We clicked with each other almost immediately and loved being together as much as possible. He was leaving for college the following year, and his mother made no secret of the fact that she wanted him to leave without having a girlfriend back home.

I was a year younger, so my future was not yet set. We wanted to stay together even though he would be two states away. We felt that we could make it work during breaks and summer vacations. However, by late summer, his mother had convinced him that breaking it off with me was the best course of action.

To say the very least, I was heartbroken and mourned the loss for 10 years.

Eventually, I met a nice man, settled down and had a family. I was happy but always felt the loss, and now, almost 50 years later and a widow, I still feel the same as I did back then. Of course, he is a married man now, and I would never pursue him.

I feel that seeing a counselor about this would be considered trivial since there are so many in the world suffering right now.

— Still Missing

My First Love