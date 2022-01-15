Mom of two kids wonders if she’s wasting her talents

Dear Annie: Without trying to sound arrogant, I am smarter than the average bear. Not quite a genius but certainly up there. I won all kinds of academic awards in school and hold three degrees.

But my problem is this: I am now 48, the mother of two children with special needs. I have spent most of my life being their caregiver (for which I do not blame them at all because they needed help and I’m their mother) and a full-time homemaker. I feel disappointed somehow, as though I wasted my talent. I don’t know how to describe it. I feel as though I was given this talent and I didn’t use it to the fullest.

Do I have a responsibility to use my gifts? Did I let myself and/or others down because I didn’t really? Do I need to set a goal for myself, and if so, what?

— Really Not Conceited

Dear Really Not Conceited: No, you haven’t let anyone down. You’ve raised two kids and made a loving home.