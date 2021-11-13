Mom pushes for fiancé to have wedding role

Dear Annie: My fiancé and I are well underway in planning our wedding with less than two months to go.

During our planning process, my mom got engaged to a wonderful man. They had been living together for several years, and I never lived with them, nor have I spent more than holidays and a few social gatherings at their home.

I have known of this man from my past and know he treats my mom incredibly well. I am absolutely delighted for her. However, I don’t have much of a relationship with him.

In the wedding plans, I informed my mom I would like her to walk me down the aisle as well as my current boss. This boss has been a father figure to me for nine years. He has helped me financially and emotionally, and we spend time working together nearly every day. He even refers to me as his daughter to everyone, and I call him my dad.

When I told my mom my wedding plans, she became upset about how it would bother her fiancé. She claims he cares for me more than I know.