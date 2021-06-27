Mom seeks self-worth — for herself and her children

I know that the things I do affect them. In my mind, I am so sure I can change it, but in my heart, I’m this little girl who felt unprotected and grew up being bullied and wearing glasses. The only thing I had going for me was that I was the smartest child in my class. I feel like her. And I feel like the bullies who told her they don’t love her, they don’t like her and she’s not enough. She’s ugly.

I guess what I need to know is: How do you build confidence? How do you stop your child from repeating your life?

— Hurting

Dear Hurting: You should seek the help of a professional therapist as soon as possible. You are dealing with depression, low self-worth and what sounds like a continued eating disorder. None of these diseases are your fault, but you must get help as soon as you can.

You are incredibly aware of yourself, which is always half the battle to healing. Clearly, you suffered trauma when you were younger from being bullied, and you are projecting that type of experience onto your son. This is a typical thing for parents to do to their children, and it is not fair to them. But the good news is that you are so aware of it and you want to stop.