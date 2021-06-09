Mom tries to bridge the gap with DILs, but to no avail

Dear Annie: For years, I have tried to have a relationship with my two daughters-in-law, and at some point, I finally gave up. Now, when we get together, the family gatherings are not horrible. But at best, they are superficial.

It is difficult to have conversations when they text nearly the entire time — which I never address — or converse back and forth between each other and ignore me, even when I interject into conversations. It is as if I’m invisible or in a cone of silence.

When the holiday or event is over, then it’s goodbye with a kiss and a hug and out the door until the next major birthday or holiday. I have, in the early years, tried to meet them for lunch — on my dime — or go shopping, but they have always respectfully declined.

This apathy has carried over into my grandchildren. All of them are so close and personable with the other grandparents, who are wonderful people, and I do understand how daughters are just naturally close to their moms, so it stands to reason that the grandchildren would be closer to them since more time is spent there.

I am a grieving mom and grandmother who has tried, to no avail. I feel loved at a distance and pray for better connection and relationship.