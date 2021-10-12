Money savers pay for themselves over and again

The Bionaire Silent Whole Room Heater is an excellent space heater for so many reasons. First, Bionaire is silent — remarkably so! I find it annoying and disruptive to hear a heater fan cycle on and off, so this feature may be the biggest reason I love my Bionaire. The Bionaire creates immediate warmth — a nice, gentle kind of heat — rather than constantly warming up to hot and then shutting off until it gets cold again.

Bar mops. A bar mop is a white terrycloth squarish-sized towel about 16 inches by 19 inches — the perfect size to dry a dish, wipe down a counter or clean up a spill. A bar mop also makes a great oversized cloth napkin. In my kitchen, bar mops mostly replace paper towels, paper napkins and traditional kitchen towels.

I have six dozen bar mops and rotate them frequently. Actually, I use them with abandon — in the same way I used to use up paper towels — tossing them into a second handy kitchen trash can that I use as a hamper. When it’s full, into the laundry they go.

Bar mops are durable. I’ve had the same collection for many years. In every wash load I use a small amount of detergent plus 1/8 cup liquid chlorine bleach in the wash cycle and 1/2 cup white vinegar in the final rinse — plus an extra rinse. That keeps them sparkling white, stain-free, soft and fluffy.