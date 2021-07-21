More effective ways to chop the soaring cost of groceries

Perhaps you’ve noticed the cost of nearly everything is going up. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, the agency that calculates the U.S. inflation rate, is predicting a very high inflation rate for 2021. Our annual inflation rate at the end of May was running at 5%. That is the highest rate since 1981, when the average for that year was 10.3%.

Here’s the deal: We can either stick our heads in the sand and pretend that nothing has changed, or we can get smart and fight back.

Which brings me to the point of this column: To revisit the most effective ways to cut the cost of groceries and then make sure we are practicing them with determination and vengeance.

Shop the sales. Check grocery ads for specials, then base your week’s meals on what’s on sale. The closer you can stick to buying only what’s on sale, the more you’ll cut your costs.

Don’t shop hungry. You will be compelled to buy everything in sight regardless of what’s on your list if you arrive at the store hungry. Tip: If you can’t avoid it, head to the bakery and pick up a cookie, or grab a protein bar on your way in. That will be enough to silence your hunger and clear your mind.