More kitchen hacks you’ll wish you’d known sooner

Easy store, quick thaw. When hamburger meat is on sale, buy extra, and then put 1-pound portions into small freezer bags. Before closing, use your rolling pin to flatten it out. Now seal it up, and stack these in the freezer. When you need a pound, it will thaw quickly because it is so thin. These flattened bags stack nicely in the freezer, too.

Fresh lettuce. To keep lettuce fresh longer, do this: Wash the lettuce, and allow it to drain for a few minutes, and then place it in an airtight container. Before you close it, slip in a single paper towel. It will keep the lettuce fresh longer. It’s like magic!

Freeze cooked rice. Take away the hassle of cooking rice fresh every time you want it for a meal. Make a big batch; then pack it into smaller portions, and freeze. When you’re ready, the exact-sized portion you want is waiting for you.

Frugal luxury. Real vanilla sugar (for coffee drinks or to sprinkle on sweets) can be costly. Here’s a way to make a whole pound of vanilla sugar inexpensively: Place one whole vanilla bean and a pound of granulated sugar in a blender or food processor. Pulse until the bean is invisible and the sugar is a cream color. This keeps very well in a covered canister.