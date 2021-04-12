Mother-in-law love comes from unexpected place

Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for 38 years, and it took me quite a long time to realize this dynamic of being interrupted was not going to change, no matter what I did or said. That type of person is only interested in listening to themselves talk about family stories and things that happened in the past.

If any of your readers find themselves in similar situations, it might be useful for them to take a discreet survey of all family members when they are being interrupted. I was very surprised to discover, after the fact, that my mother-in-law took my side when I was very rudely interrupted by my brother-in-law.

She left the table, a fact that she confided in my husband later on. She told him she just couldn’t stand how I was constantly being interrupted. She comes from a background of avoiding confrontation at all costs, so I don’t ever expect her to say anything, but her actions speak loudly enough for me and make me love her all the more.

— Love My Mother-in-Law