Mother is playing favorites

Since then, I have been feeling vulnerable and left out, but I am tired of asking her to be involved. Should I keep trying or just accept that I am only worth a phone call every few weeks?

— I Won’t Beg Her

Dear I Won’t Beg Her: You don’t have to beg her; you just have to call her and tell her how you feel. It is difficult living far away from your mother and sisters, and you feel hurt and left out. Sometimes, it’s not intentional; it is more likely a case of “out of sight, out of mind.”

The important thing is to reach out to your mom as much as you can. Next time they go on a vacation, ask if you can join them, or plan one yourself and invite them. Don’t give up on your mother. I am sure she loves you and your daughter very much and would want to know that you are feeling left out.

Dear Annie: I am 73 years old. Many years ago, I was the victim of physical and emotional abuse from two former husbands.

Yes, they perpetrated that abuse on me. But I was the one who “took it” because I did not love or respect myself enough to not allow their abuse. There was abuse from other “significant” men in my life as well.