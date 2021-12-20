Mourning during the holidays

Dear Annie: I recently lost my son, and Thanksgiving without him was very painful. I am writing to offer suggestions for how people might act, or what they should say, when interacting with one who is grieving the loss of a loved one.

Ordinarily, I would have texted “Sam” in advance to tell him where we would be celebrating Thanksgiving, and I would have said to put on clean clothes, shower and not be late. I couldn’t help but feel a profound, overwhelming sadness and an unbearable pain as I prepared to have my first Thanksgiving without my son.

Chances are, if you are reading this column, you probably know someone who is struggling with the loss of a child or grandchild, and it is very painful trying to get through the holiday season.

Although it’s only been a mere seven months since I buried my son, I have learned that the art of using the right words helps to soothe the pain.