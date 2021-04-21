Must-follow steps when you find yourself unemployed

These days, it’s practically inevitable that you or someone close to you will face a period of unemployment.

Consider these practical tips while dealing with the financial and emotional toll of leaving one job and searching for another.

Don’t take it personally. Losing a job can cause shame, humiliation and embarrassment. You may feel depressed and lose your confidence. Yes, it’s a very stressful time, but don’t take it personally. Thousands and thousands of people have lost their jobs in this pandemic. Don’t hibernate; be good to yourself. If you need it, seek emotional counseling. Let your friends and family be there for you.

Remember time heals. This, too, will pass.

Collect your benefits. You may have unemployment benefits, a lump-sum payout from your ex-employer, a severance package and options regarding health insurance. Find out exactly what you qualify for and the limitations and rules regarding each benefit.

The U.S. Department of Labor website has a handy list of all unemployment offices in each state. Some states now allow you to apply online or over the phone. Generally, it takes two to three weeks from the time you file your claim to receive your first benefit check.