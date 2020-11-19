My boyfriend will text her but not me; what’s up?

With good communication, couples can heal the most painful wounds. So, get talking.

Dear Annie: I am the mother of three incredible adult children. About a year and a half ago, my only daughter just cut me off without any explanation. My youngest son then moved in next door to her and hasn’t spoken to me in almost a year. They both refuse to talk to me.

So much has happened since then. My daughter got engaged and since then has gotten married she did not tell me of either the engagement or the wedding. I had to, unfortunately, find out on Facebook.

She did not invite anyone from my side of the family. She did invite her dad (my ex-husband) and his new wife. She also invited her new mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law and his girlfriend. I have been so hurt I’m at a loss for words.

— Mom Cast Aside

Dear Mom Cast Aside: One of the hard parts of this job is trying to discern what a letter leaves out. I’m struggling with that here. It would be strange indeed for a son and daughter to both abruptly cut off contact with their mother for no reason. I wonder what their perspectives might be.