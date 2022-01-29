My friend’s self-harm, drinking are more than I can handle

Dear Annie: My neighbor and I have been friends for the last year and a half. She is 29 and has emotional, relationship and drinking problems. She moved to another area of town but still keeps in touch.

I’m not trying that hard to maintain the friendship because I don’t miss the drunk drama. She is enjoyable to be around when she is sober and we can have good conversation.

She still wants to hang out and sometimes comes over late, drunk and in a happy mood that turns into offloading emotional baggage of current problems and past trauma. When she was drunk and rambling the other night, she confided in me that she occasionally self-harms by cutting the tops of her thighs and showed me the scabs and scars. (I think this started in high school.)

When she is sober, she doesn’t acknowledge any of this and behaves like a functioning adult. I am frequently put in the position of being the amateur midnight therapist. I appreciate that my friend is able to be vulnerable and trusts me with this, but I’m worn out and uncomfortable being in this role, especially after hearing so many times about how she wants to improve her life and make positive changes but never following up on it.