Nana worried about granddaughter’s social isolation

Dear Annie: I am a 62-year-old Nana of two beautiful girls, ages 6 months and 3 years. My son and his wife live 2-1/2 hours away, so I visit them every six weeks or so. My daughter-in-law took extra precautions during the pandemic. She limited visitors, including her family, and I’ve been blessed to go into their home and help out between au pairs. We have a very nice relationship.

I’ve observed that Mom is often holding the baby while the au pair or Dad takes care of the 3-year-old. The toddler is naturally jealous of her sister and is acting out.

She has not been in any structured day care and has had very minimal outside social interaction. At birth, the baby was in the neonatal intensive care unit for about a week. She is now doing beautifully. The toddler was breastfed even while Mom was pregnant.

I just came back from a recent visit. The 3-year-old had a miserable cold with a constant runny nose. Her parents would not allow me to wipe her nose. It was impossible to play with her, as she constantly had to run to Mom or Dad to get her nose wiped. I’m not allowed to change diapers either, and the 3-year-old is in diapers, too.