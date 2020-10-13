Never trust a dark restaurant

It’s been years since I learned an important restaurant lesson — one I will not need to learn again. Let’s call this a lesson to last a lifetime.

I should have known better. Of all people, I should not have trusted a menu without prices on it. But for some reason, it just didn’t cross my mind that I needed to.

Friends had called asking if we’d like to join them for dinner. It was spontaneous, so they looked to me, their fearless cheapskate, to come up with the right choice in restaurants.

We were game to try something different, so armed with my trusty two-for-one Entertainment book, I led the way through the first 60 or so pages of this exhaustive resource. We eliminated the outrageously expensive and finally agreed on a Moroccan restaurant.

The menu was printed right there in the book and indicated “Dinners: $15 per person.” Knowing that we’d get four dinners for the price of two, we figured this was a pretty good deal and a good way to try something new, even if it turned out to be, well, gross.

The “Valet Parking Only” sign should have been the first clue. Honestly, it ticked me off, which was not a good way to start off the evening. But I calmed down and we figured a couple of bucks to park wouldn’t kill us.