New hubby puts Facebook ahead of his marriage

He used to consistently talk about it until I put a stop to it. He is aware of how I feel. I have even let him know I’m thinking about leaving, which he says he doesn’t want. He says I am just a jealous person.

— Marriage Falling

Dear Marriage Falling: It’s not just Facebook that is coming between the two of you. It is his lack of respect for you. He should not be chatting with other women on Facebook and distracted. You can’t have a relationship with someone when you’re only seeing the top of his head because he never has his eyes off the computer or phone.

Part of intimacy is connecting face to face with eye contact, and if his eyes are glued to a screen with other women on them, you have every right to be upset. He could be addicted to the screen, but, like all addictions, he has to want to take steps necessary to reform — both for his mental health and for your marriage. And to gain the strength to break this addiction, he’ll need to be able to share honestly with a wife who is willing to listen.

I strongly advise that you seek marriage counseling soon if you want to stay in this marriage.