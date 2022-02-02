Nieces, nephews ignore our gifts

Dear Annie: I am in a bit of a crush of emotions, and I am writing about a common topic that appears in your column. It is the first time I have ever written to anyone for advice, but I do want an opinion.

My husband and I have done well for ourselves by reasonable means. We have no children, and I am a bit younger and successful in my career. My husband, who is retired now, made a steady income. It was lower than it might have been, but he enjoyed his work. My job was higher-paying but more stressful, so we have had the perfect match for a happy household.

We saved and managed to pay off our mortgage in 10 years; we also paid off our cars in a few years and were able to buy new ones. We have not had to worry about credit card debt.

Without children, and his side being extremely well off, we have been very generous to my five nieces and nephews, and one nephew from my brother’s second marriage, making a total of six.

We also have written our will so that they will inherit everything evenly. Every Christmas and each birthday, they receive a substantial check. They also received a special gift to celebrate coming of age — each different — but all to mark the moments when they were starting a new part of life.