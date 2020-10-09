Nine favorite cleaning formulas

Heavy-duty floor cleaner. Mix together 3/4 cup of plain household ammonia and 1 gallon of warm water. Use on heavily soiled nonwood floors. No need to rinse.

Tub cleaner. Pour 1/2 cup of Dawn dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle. Fill the rest of the bottle with vinegar. Spray on tub and enclosures, and scrub. Or, for super challenging situations, allow it to set for a few hours, and then scrub as required. Rinse well. It cleans better than any commercial product, even for the most difficult tub, shower and enclosure challenges.

Furniture polish. Combine 2 parts olive (or vegetable) oil and 1 part lemon juice (or white vinegar) in a glass jar. Seal tightly. Shake well before using sparingly, applying a thin coat with a soft cloth and buffing well.

Glass carafe cleaner. Pour 1 cup of crushed ice into that glass coffee pot (put ice cubes in a plastic bag first, and whack them on the floor or other hard surface). Add 2 tablespoons of table salt. Hold the carafe by the handle, and swirl it around vigorously until you see all the burnt-on coffee and various stains come off. Empty, and rinse thoroughly. This method turns even the grungiest pot sparkling clean. It gives you a little exercise, too.