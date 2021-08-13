No big regrets

Jesus tells us “the poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham. The rich man died and was buried. (verse 22) And there, in Hades, we begin to get a sense of the rich man’s regrets.

Regret Number 1: I wish that I had cared for the people around me. The poor man Lazarus was laying at his gate, covered with sores and the rich man stepped over or around him each time he left his home. Every single day, the rich man missed a chance to help Lazarus by simply giving him the leftovers from his table.

Regret Number 2: I wish I had listened to Moses and the prophets. The rich man realized in death that he had not paid attention to the word of God as it came through Moses, “you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Leviticus 19:18) He had not heeded the prophet Isaiah who commanded, “Share your bread with the hungry … bring the homeless poor into your house.” (Isaiah 58:7)

Regret Number 3: I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me. Every day the rich man ignored poor Lazarus. He didn’t have the courage to live like Moses and the prophets commanded him. The rich man just went along with the majority of people who taught that Lazarus must have done something wrong to be in poverty. They believed God rewards goodness and punishes wickedness. The rich man deserved what he had.