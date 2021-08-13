No big regrets

A woman inserted an ad in the classifieds: “Husband Wanted.”
In the next couple of days she received a hundred letters. They all said the same thing: “You can have mine!”
This brings up the subject of today’s column: Regrets.
Everyone has some regrets. A nurse specializing in the care of the terminally ill had recorded the common regrets of the dying. Here they are in reverse order:
5. I wish I had let myself be happier, to laugh more and be silly.
4. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends. They regretted important relationships they let slip away.
3. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings.
2. I wish I hadn’t spent so may hours at work and shortchanged my family.
And the number one big regret discovered by nurse Bonnie Ware and reported in “The Guardian” (February 1, 2012):
1. I wish I had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the expectations of others.
There’s an important story in the Bible about “Big Regrets.” Jesus told a story in Luke 16: 19-31 about a rich man. At his gate lay a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who longed to satisfy his hunger with what fell from the rich man’s table. The scraps from the rich man’s table never came.
Jesus tells us “the poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham. The rich man died and was buried. (verse 22) And there, in Hades, we begin to get a sense of the rich man’s regrets.
Regret Number 1: I wish that I had cared for the people around me. The poor man Lazarus was laying at his gate, covered with sores and the rich man stepped over or around him each time he left his home. Every single day, the rich man missed a chance to help Lazarus by simply giving him the leftovers from his table.
Regret Number 2: I wish I had listened to Moses and the prophets. The rich man realized in death that he had not paid attention to the word of God as it came through Moses, “you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Leviticus 19:18) He had not heeded the prophet Isaiah who commanded, “Share your bread with the hungry … bring the homeless poor into your house.” (Isaiah 58:7)
Regret Number 3: I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me. Every day the rich man ignored poor Lazarus. He didn’t have the courage to live like Moses and the prophets commanded him. The rich man just went along with the majority of people who taught that Lazarus must have done something wrong to be in poverty. They believed God rewards goodness and punishes wickedness. The rich man deserved what he had.
Maybe it’s time to learn from Jesus’ teaching to live the way he taught us so we don’t end up with big regrets.
Prayer: Our Lord, we know we can actually turn our regrets into joy with your help. Open our eyes about some things before it’s too late. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
