No matter what the kids say, choose fulfillment, self-esteem

If you feel called to be a nurse, that is something to be pursued by you and applauded and celebrated by your family. Not sure what is going on with your kids, but it sounds like you made a good decision.

Dear Annie: My husband and I built a lovely home on a picturesque bubbling creek in the mountains. For years, we hosted friends and family and created memories to last a lifetime.

When we issued invitations, we added “please bring what you want to drink and any favorite snacks.” In addition, we said we have only one housekeeping request: “fresh clean sheets are on the closet shelf. Please remake the bed before you leave.”

If anyone asked to bring fixings for a dinner or something to throw on the grill, or to take us out to dinner, we said, “Sure!”

All this made for a wonderful time for everyone, and we were never worn-out hosts. We also never detected any hint of dissatisfaction. EVERYONE who came always wanted to come back — and did many times.

— Made It Clear