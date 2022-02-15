No ‘thank you’? Fine, the next gift goes to someone else

Dear Annie: I am a devoted reader of your column. Something is really eating at me, so I wanted to write to ask for your advice. I gave my son a large check that I enclosed inside a card as his Christmas present. I heard nothing. So I asked him to let me know if he received it and, after several days, he reported that he did.

From that point on, I got no “thank you” — not that day, not on Christmas and not when I thanked him for his gift.

I can’t seem to let this go. From past experience, it would be counterproductive to confront him about it. I believe he appreciates my monetary gifts — at least, he cashes all my checks, no matter how small.

In the scheme of things, this is small, especially since my daughter, who is triple-vaxxed, is now diagnosed with COVID-19. Please help me to see this in perspective and offer me some comfort. Thank you.

— Sad Mom

Dear Sad Mom: I am sorry that your daughter has COVID-19. This is something that is totally out of your control, and you just have to be there for her emotionally and help her in any way you can.