Nok-Out knocks out the smoke odors

Dear Mary: Help! I have a chance to go back home — to the home I grew up in.

The house has had a fire, so there is smoke damage. Can you recommend something we could use to get the smoke smell out?

We are tearing all the damaged wood from the home but still have the smoke odor. I’m curious to know if Nok-Out, the product that you talk about often, would work to eliminate that odor.

— Lisa

Dear Lisa: I have good news: Yes, without a doubt, Nok-Out will eliminate smoke odor and every other kind of odor she — or you — may be dealing with.

Unlike supermarket room fresheners that do little more than try to cover up odors with fragrance, Nok-Out is an oxidizer. When it comes into direct contact with the source of the odor, it oxidizes that smelly stuff, changing it into something that no longer has an odor. But it can only do this when it comes in direct contact with that surface, be it an entire room or a garbage can.