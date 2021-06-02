Nutrition Break: Celebrate June as Men’s Health Month

June is National Men’s Health Month which focuses on increasing awareness of men’s health problems and encourages early detection and treatment of disease.

A snapshot of men’s health in the United States shows they sometimes experience different, but no less serious, health problems than women. Compared to women, men are more likely to smoke, drink too much alcohol and make unhealthy or risky choices.

Here are a few ways to encourage the men in your life to stay healthy:

Get physical(s). Men face unique health challenges, and one of the most dangerous is their reluctance to seek health care. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, men are 24 percent less likely than women to have seen a doctor in the past year. If you cannot remember the last time you had a complete physical, call your doctor today and make an appointment.

Move more. Be active whenever you can. Have friends or family join you when you go for a long walk, bike, or jog. Vary activities to stay motivated. Set a goal of 2-1/2 hours or more of moderate physical activity a week. Include strengthening your arms, legs, and core muscles at least 2 days a week.