Nutrition Break: Celebrate June as Men’s Health Month

June is National Men’s Health Month which focuses on increasing awareness of men’s health problems and encourages early detection and treatment of disease.
A snapshot of men’s health in the United States shows they sometimes experience different, but no less serious, health problems than women. Compared to women, men are more likely to smoke, drink too much alcohol and make unhealthy or risky choices.
Here are a few ways to encourage the men in your life to stay healthy:
Get physical(s). Men face unique health challenges, and one of the most dangerous is their reluctance to seek health care. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, men are 24 percent less likely than women to have seen a doctor in the past year. If you cannot remember the last time you had a complete physical, call your doctor today and make an appointment.
Move more. Be active whenever you can. Have friends or family join you when you go for a long walk, bike, or jog. Vary activities to stay motivated. Set a goal of 2-1/2 hours or more of moderate physical activity a week. Include strengthening your arms, legs, and core muscles at least 2 days a week.
Get some sleep. Not enough sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression. Also, insufficient sleep is responsible for motor vehicle and machinery-related accidents, causing substantial injury and disability each year.
Pay attention to warning signs. When a warning light flashes on the car dashboard, most men take the car to the shop. But when warning lights flash on their body, many men don’t notice. Examples of flashing lights to look for are changes in bowel or bladder habits, persistent backaches, recurrent chest pains, and extreme fatigue.
Men’s health issues significantly impact everyone around them, and far too many men never see a doctor unless there is something seriously wrong. Men can make their health a priority.
Tangy, marinated beef is full of flavor and pairs well with roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, and fresh, sliced tomatoes.
Marinated Beef
- 12 ounces beef round steak
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Using a cutting board and sharp knife, cut round steak across the grain into thin strips about 1/2 inch wide and 2 to 3 inches long. Wash hands with soap and water.
In a medium glass mixing bowl, combine garlic, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, salt and pepper.
Add beef strips and stir to coat with the oil mixture (marinade sauce). Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil for 1 to 2 minutes until hot.
Drain marinade from beef. Put beef in skillet, stir and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until meat is thoroughly browned and reaches 145 degrees when measured with a food thermometer.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 219 calories, 18g fat, 310mg sodium, 1g carbohydrate, 14g protein.
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu