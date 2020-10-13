Nutrition Break: Celebrate National Cranberry Month

No, you’re not looking at the wrong page on the calendar! It is still October.

While we often think of cranberries for a sauce to serve with the Thanksgiving turkey, but there are many other ways to use cranberries. They can be added to many dishes including quick and yeast breads, salads, relishes, salsas and chutneys, soups, grain-based entrées, and desserts.

The name cranberry originates from North America’s German and Dutch pioneers who anointed them “crane berry” because they watched cranes feasting on the berries. These early settlers also noticed the cranberry flower resembled a crane’s head. Soon it was changed to cranberry, as we know it today. Cranberries are one of the few fruits native to North America (concord grapes and blueberries are two others).

Contrary to popular belief, cranberries do not grow in water. A perennial plant, cranberries grow on low running vines in sandy bogs and marshes. In many areas, cranberry marshes are flooded with water to aid in harvesting.

Cranberries contain significant amounts of antioxidants and other phytonutrients that may help protect against heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Cranberries are also rich in vitamin C and fiber.