Nutrition Break: Check out these kitchen timesavers

Cooking can take a lot of time and energy out of your day.

Try these kitchen timesavers to make less work for you. By taking the stress and hassle out of cooking, you will have more time to enjoy it and to spend with your loved ones.

Organize your kitchen. Keep frequently used items such as cooking oils/sprays, spatulas, cutting boards, and spices within easy reach.

Clear the clutter. Before you start cooking, clear off your counters. This allows more room for prep space.

Keep it simple. Healthy meals do not have to be complicated. A simpler menu will usually cost less money and will be easier to prepare in the end.

Allow your family to help. Divide jobs among family members. Remember — kids love to be in the kitchen! With help, you can get more done and have more time to enjoy with your family.

Hang a grocery list on your fridge. Update it whenever you run out of an ingredient. Not having all the items needed for a recipe can slow you down.