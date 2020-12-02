Nutrition Break: Check out these kitchen timesavers

Cooking can take a lot of time and energy out of your day.
Try these kitchen timesavers to make less work for you. By taking the stress and hassle out of cooking, you will have more time to enjoy it and to spend with your loved ones.
Organize your kitchen. Keep frequently used items such as cooking oils/sprays, spatulas, cutting boards, and spices within easy reach.
Clear the clutter. Before you start cooking, clear off your counters. This allows more room for prep space.
Keep it simple. Healthy meals do not have to be complicated. A simpler menu will usually cost less money and will be easier to prepare in the end.
Allow your family to help. Divide jobs among family members. Remember — kids love to be in the kitchen! With help, you can get more done and have more time to enjoy with your family.
Hang a grocery list on your fridge. Update it whenever you run out of an ingredient. Not having all the items needed for a recipe can slow you down.
Read the recipe and gather supplies. Grab all ingredients needed for your meal before you start cooking — chopped vegetables, measured spices, and thawed meats. It will be easier to spot missing items and avoid skipping steps.
Chop extra. When chopping up vegetables for a meal, chop more than you need. Take the extra, place in a reusable container and store in the refrigerator or freeze. Then next time you need it, you can skip a step.
Double your recipe. For your next casserole or stew, try doubling the recipe and freezing the extra. Or cook extra of some of the ingredients. Bake extra chicken or brown extra ground beef or turkey and freeze to use for quick meals.
Clean as you go. Fill up the sink with soapy water and wash the dishes as you cook. Or make sure the dishwasher is empty and ready to fill with dirty dishes before you start cooking.
Save some for later. Freeze leftover soups, sauces or gravies in small reusable containers.
Potato Soup
- 2 cups water
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 5 cups fat-free milk
- 6 tablespoons margarine, melted
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 cups shredded or cubed Cheddar cheese(optional)
Wash hands with soap and water. Scrub the vegetables with clean vegetable brush under running water.
In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots, onion and celery. Return to a boil.
Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Mash vegetables slightly so they break apart a little. Do not drain the vegetables. Stir in milk.
In a small bowl, stir together melted margarine, flour, salt, pepper and parsley until smooth. Add mixture to soup while stirring. Continue cooking until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly.
Add cheese, if desired. Stir until melted.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 10 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 230, total fat 7g, saturated fat 1.5g, protein 8g, total carbohydrate 34g, dietary fiber 2g, total sugar 8g, sodium 170mg.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
