Nutrition Break: Dig up the dirt on root vegetables

They may not be the prettiest vegetables on the market but do not dismiss root vegetables by their looks.

Root vegetables are a storehouse of nutrients and are widely available at a low cost in your local grocery store or farmer’s market. Think about the carrots, turnips, beets, onions, parsnips, rutabaga, sweet potatoes and other root vegetables waiting to find their way to your plate. We can add them to stews, soups or mash and puree them.

It’s hard to find a restaurant menu these days without at least one beet dish gracing its pages. And, collectively, they pack a nutritional punch. Among root vegetables, carrots and sweet potatoes are most famous for their vitamin A or beta-carotene content.

Most root vegetables are rich in potassium, providing around 500 to 700 milligrams per cooked cup. Just to compare, a medium-sized banana has about 400 milligrams of potassium.

Because they are grown in the ground, it is important to scrub all root vegetables with a clean brush before cooking them. Deciding whether or not to peel root vegetables when preparing them is usually a question of personal preference. While the area just under the skin is an important source of nutrients, beta-carotene is found throughout deep orange or yellow vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes.