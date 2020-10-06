Nutrition Break: Dig up the dirt on root vegetables

They may not be the prettiest vegetables on the market but do not dismiss root vegetables by their looks.
Root vegetables are a storehouse of nutrients and are widely available at a low cost in your local grocery store or farmer’s market. Think about the carrots, turnips, beets, onions, parsnips, rutabaga, sweet potatoes and other root vegetables waiting to find their way to your plate. We can add them to stews, soups or mash and puree them.
It’s hard to find a restaurant menu these days without at least one beet dish gracing its pages. And, collectively, they pack a nutritional punch. Among root vegetables, carrots and sweet potatoes are most famous for their vitamin A or beta-carotene content.
Most root vegetables are rich in potassium, providing around 500 to 700 milligrams per cooked cup. Just to compare, a medium-sized banana has about 400 milligrams of potassium.
Because they are grown in the ground, it is important to scrub all root vegetables with a clean brush before cooking them. Deciding whether or not to peel root vegetables when preparing them is usually a question of personal preference. While the area just under the skin is an important source of nutrients, beta-carotene is found throughout deep orange or yellow vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes.
Rutabagas are often sold with a layer of wax coating to prevent moisture loss. This vegetable definitely needs to be peeled with a sharp knife before cooking. Beets, on the other hand, have a tendency to “bleed” when cooked. They are best cooked with their stems and skin on. Take care not to bruise the skin before cooking beets. They peel quite easily after cooking.
Add some of these to your basket on your next shopping trip and simply prepare them by braising, grilling, mashing or roasting them to bring out the sweetness and flavors that hide in the flesh of these cold weather crops. Roasting brings out the essential sweetness in root vegetables and creates a crispy brown exterior that’s always welcomed. Plus, it is easy and tasty on a crisp October day.
Roasting root vegetables adds a delightful sweet taste. Cut vegetables into chunks that are similar in size so they will finish roasting at the same time.
Roasted Root Vegetables
- 4 medium-sized root vegetables (choose a variety from potatoes, rutabagas, turnips, parsnips, beets, sweet potatoes, etc.)
- 2 carrots (chopped)
- 1 onion (medium, chopped)
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Wash hands with soap and water.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Scrub vegetables with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Peel vegetables (optional) and cut into 1-inch chunks.
Place vegetables in a medium-sized bowl and pour oil over top. Add seasonings or Parmesan and mix well. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet.
Bake for 1 hour or until fork-tender.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 260 calories, 15 g fat, 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate and 6 g dietary fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!